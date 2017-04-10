JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse
said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before
former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an
international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed
from cabinet.
"The JSE is reviewing trading in affected securities prior
to the news of the recall ... as that news precipitated material
moves in the value of numerous listed securities including
currency futures," the JSE Limited, which operates the
bourse, said in a statement.
