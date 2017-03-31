UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The leader of South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Friday the ultra-left party wanted a no confidence vote in parliament against President Jacob Zuma after he roiled markets by sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Zuma's ruling African National Congress has almost two thirds of the seats in parliament and similar motions have failed in the past. But EFF leader Julius Malema told a televised news conference that it was not a waste of time to try because the country was in crisis. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California