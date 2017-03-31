JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The leader of South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Friday the ultra-left party wanted a no confidence vote in parliament against President Jacob Zuma after he roiled markets by sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Zuma's ruling African National Congress has almost two thirds of the seats in parliament and similar motions have failed in the past. But EFF leader Julius Malema told a televised news conference that it was not a waste of time to try because the country was in crisis. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)