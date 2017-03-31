PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday, replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba along with various other ministers and their deputies.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister