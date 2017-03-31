JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.

Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday, replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba along with various other ministers and their deputies.

