* Bell Pottinger under scrutiny for S.African campaign
* Opposition accuses PR firm of playing race card
* Emails reveal meetings with Zuma's son
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 A London-based public
relations body has opened an investigation into one of its
members, Bell Pottinger, amid allegations the company lies
behind a PR smear campaign stoking racial tensions and even
political violence in South Africa.
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) filed a complaint
with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA)
after leaked emails exposed links between President Jacob Zuma's
son, Duduzane, and the creation of a Bell Pottinger "narrative
that grabs the attention of the grassroots population".
Duduzane was working at the time for a company controlled by
the Guptas, a family of wealthy Indian-born businessman widely
accused of exerting undue influence over the president,
including on the hiring and firing of cabinet ministers.
They and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.
The Bell Pottinger campaign needed to stress the continued
"existence of economic apartheid" and "should be along the lines
of #EconomicEmancipation or whatever it is", according to one
email reported in domestic media.
The communications preceded a sustained campaign in South
Africa condemning enemies of President Zuma and leftist elements
of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as agents of
"white monopoly capital".
The slogan quickly gained traction in a country where the
white minority still wields disproportionate economic power two
decades after the end of apartheid.
However, there are fears it is spiralling out of control,
with a protest last week by a group called Black First Land
First outside the Johannesburg home of Peter Bruce, a white
newspaper columnist. Another white journalist was roughed up.
In its complaint, the DA, the political home of many white
South Africans, accused Bell Pottinger of working with Duduzane
to "divide and conquer the South African public by exploiting
racial tensions in a bid to keep Jacob Zuma and the ANC in
power."
The PRCA said it had opened a "formal process" to
investigate the complaint.
Its Code of Conduct states that its members should "take all
reasonable care that professional duties are conducted without
causing offence on the grounds of gender, race, religion,
disability or any other form of discrimination".
Bell Pottinger did not respond to an email request for
comment.
"White monopoly capital" featured prominently at a major ANC
policy conference this week as a rallying cry for supporters of
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zuma's ex-wife and a candidate to
succeed him as party leader at the end of the year.
Bell Pottinger dropped Oakbay, the holding company of the
Guptas' mining-to-media empire, in April, alleging that it was
the target of a "politically driven smear campaign" after
domestic media criticism of its role.
Bell Pottinger said last week it had launched an independent
audit of its time working for Oakbay. Duduzane Zuma is director
of an Oakbay subsidiary.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by Mark Heinrich)