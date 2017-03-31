JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The firing of South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is "totally unacceptable" and President Jacob Zuma made the decision because of a "dubious" intelligence report, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Ramaphosa also told reporters that he would not resign following the cabinet reshuffle.

"I'm staying to serve our people," he said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)