UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The firing of South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is "totally unacceptable" and President Jacob Zuma made the decision because of a "dubious" intelligence report, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.
Ramaphosa also told reporters that he would not resign following the cabinet reshuffle.
"I'm staying to serve our people," he said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California