BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa Dec 16 South African politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa will contest for the post of deputy president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), a senior party official said on Sunday.

"He is running," the official told Reuters.

This adds a new element to the internal leadership contest at an ANC conference, in which President and party leader Jacob Zuma is expected to head off a challenge to his own position from Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe.