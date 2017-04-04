UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South African banks are financially sound and well-positioned to withstand the impact of sovereign credit rating downgrades, Standard Bank, the country's second largest lender by value, said on Tuesday.
Ratings agency S&P cut South Africa's credit rating to junk status on Monday, saying the dismissal by President Jacob Zuma of a respected finance minister heralded a damaging policy shift. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts