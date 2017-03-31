JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's treasury said on Friday outgoing Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will brief the media at 0900 GMT following President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire him and his deputy minister.

In a statement just after midnight on Thursday Zuma said home affairs head Malusi Gigaba would replace Gordhan, rocking the country's markets and currency and triggering a widespread condemnation from business and civil society. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)