UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.
The Treasury said in a statement that Fuzile had been indicating his desire to leave the department for some time, and in the past few days he has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand over to new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Fuzile's departure would follow that of his former boss Pravin Gordhan, who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle and replaced by Gigaba. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018