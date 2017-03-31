JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's government is not in a good shape following a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma, a spokesman for an umbrella union group allied to the ruling African National Congress said on Friday.

"We are concerned about instability in the ANC and government," Matthew Parks, a parliamentary coordinator for The Congress of South African Trade Unions told Reuters.

"The alliance is not in a good shape. Hopefully things can stabilise in the coming days.