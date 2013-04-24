CAPE TOWN, April 24 South Africa's
communications regulator, ICASA, on Wednesday gave permission
for satellite television network TopTV to broadcast three
"sexually explicit" channels, saying there was no legal basis to
reject the application.
The decision opens the gates for wider dissemination of
pornography in Africa's largest economy, where regulators have
previously rejected bids, saying such broadcasts could offend a
morally conservative public.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) said channels Playboy TV, Desire TV and Private Spice
would likely be on the air within six months.
"It is the authority's view that indeed there is no basis or
law for the rejection of TopTV's application," ICASA spokesman
Paseka Maleka said in a statement.
A previous bid by TopTV last year was turned down. This
time, its management cited constitutional guarantees of freedom
of expression and choice, arguing that programmes would not
breach the law on hate speech or incitement to violence nor
would they demean women or children.
Maleka said the sexually explicit channels would be
accessible from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and TopTV needed to ensure
security measures, including a double pin code, were in place to
protect children.
TopTV, owned by On Digital Media and whose shareholders
include Luxembourg-based telecoms operator SES Astra, was not
available immediately for comment.