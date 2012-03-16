JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South African
logistics group Transnet will press ahead with a proposed plan
to relocate its manganese terminal to the Ngqura deep-water port
and will direct all future manganese exports through the Eastern
Cape-province facility, it said on Friday.
The current manganese terminal is located at Port Elizabeth,
some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away. The new manganese terminal
will be completed by 2016, a Transnet spokesman said, and will
initially handle exports of around 12 million tonnes.
Many manganese producers have been protesting against having
to export their product through Ngqura, arguing that being
allowed to use the iron ore line leading to the Saldanha port in
the western part of the country would be more cost competitive.
The manganese terminal, whose cost is unknown, is part of a
larger development at Ngqura meant to turn the port into a
transhipment hub linking trade routes between the East and the
West.
Once complete, the port will also include a four-berth
container terminal and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.
Transnet recently tripled its capital investment programme
to 300 billion rand ($39.50 billion) over seven years to expand
infrastructure in Africa's biggest economy, where bottlenecks at
ports and rail lines have slowed exports and economic growth.
($1 = 7.5948 South African rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)