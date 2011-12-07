JOHANNESBURG Dec 7 South Africa plans to
invest 3 billion rand ($372 million) over the next five years on
new equipment to boost handling capacity at the Richards Bay
Terminal (RBT), Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba said
on Wednesday.
RBT is a multi-purpose terminal and is different from the
Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) that handles exclusively coal.
Gigaba told a business meeting in the Indian ocean port of
Richards Bay that government was committed to have adequate
investment in container handling at the port to give it a
competitive advantage.
"We plan to invest 3 billion rand over the next 5 years at
the RBT in loading equipments, off-loading equipments, conveyor
belts and other handling equipment, bearing in mind that it is
estimated that more might need to be invested over the next 7-8
years," Gigaba said.
Gigaba reiterated plans by state-owned logistics group
Transnet to expand the coal export line leading to the
RBCT to 81 million tonnes per year by 2016.
"This expansion of the coal export line will involve the
migration of Eskom's domestic coal from road to rail, the
establishment of the Waterberg rail, port expansion and capacity
allocation to junior miners," he said.
RBCT is the world's single largest export coal terminal,
with an expanded capacity of 91 million tonnes.
($1 = 8.0627 South African rand)
