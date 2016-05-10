CAPE TOWN May 10 South Africa's state-owned post office has had indications of interest worth 1.8 billion rand ($118 million) from banks to help cover new debt of 2.7 billion rand, the chief executive said on Tuesday.

Mark Barnes told reporters that the chief financial officer was meeting with banks on Tuesday, but no deal has been signed yet as the South African Post Office looks to turn the business around. ($1 = 15.2795 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Dominic Evans)