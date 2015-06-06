CAPE TOWN, June 6 The United States will initially export 65,000 tonnes a year of poultry to South Africa in a new deal that will impact local production, South Africa's Trade and Industry Minister said on Saturday.

Rob Davies told Reuters in a telephone conversation from Paris, where the deal was concluded, that the deal was "within the tolerance of the (South African poultry) industry and is something we can all live with." (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter)