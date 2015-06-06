UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 The United States will initially export 65,000 tonnes a year of poultry to South Africa in a new deal that will impact local production, South Africa's Trade and Industry Minister said on Saturday.
Rob Davies told Reuters in a telephone conversation from Paris, where the deal was concluded, that the deal was "within the tolerance of the (South African poultry) industry and is something we can all live with." (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.