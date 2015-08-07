CAPE TOWN Aug 7 The European Union has lifted a four-year ban on the import of ostrich meat from South Africa following an outbreak of avian flu, the country's main exporting region said on Friday.

"Resuming exports to the EU will play an important role in increasing the number of jobs in this industry, which currently employs over 50,000 residents," said Alan Winde, minister of economic development in the Western Cape provincial government. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)