UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN Aug 7 The European Union has lifted a four-year ban on the import of ostrich meat from South Africa following an outbreak of avian flu, the country's main exporting region said on Friday.
"Resuming exports to the EU will play an important role in increasing the number of jobs in this industry, which currently employs over 50,000 residents," said Alan Winde, minister of economic development in the Western Cape provincial government. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.