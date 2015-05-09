BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African utility Eskom will expand rolling blackouts on Saturday, cutting up to 2,000 megawatts from the grid from 1000 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, it said on its Twitter page. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by David Evans)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near