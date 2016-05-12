BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
CAPE TOWN May 12 South African power utility Eskom has contracted coal supplies it requires for the next five years and will rather renew than decommission its ageing coal fleet, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday.
State-owned Eskom is building new plants to improve power supplies as it ramps up electricity generation to plug a shortage that forced the utility to implement controlled blackouts early last year that dented economic growth.
More than 80 percent of the electricity in Africa's most industrialised country comes from coal-fired power plants, some of which had been mothballed but were returned to service to help boost electricity supplies. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
