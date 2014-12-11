BRIEF-Westmoreland reaffirms 2016 adj. EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
* Westmoreland reschedules fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call; reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom has enough money to run until January next year and the government will work out a bailout plan for the future.
"What Eskom has to do in the meantime is to look at the bills going into January 2015 for us to keep the lights still on," Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown told reporters after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S