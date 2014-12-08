JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 South African power utility Eskom said on Monday that producing electricity below cost was financially unsustainable and partly to blame for the power outages engulfing the country.

"The status quo as it is, is untenable. Something has to give," chief executive Tshediso Matona told a press conference. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)