* Comedians, advertisers feast on power cut material
* Power shortages worst in seven years
* Outages expected to last two more years
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, April 16 Facing a long, cold
southern hemisphere winter of power cuts, many South Africans
are choosing to cope with their frustrations by seeing the
lighter side of life in the dark.
Africa's most advanced economy is in the throes of its worst
electricity crisis since 2008, with residents subjected to
frequent blackouts as state power utility Eskom battles to avoid
total grid shut down.
Electricity outages are expected to last until 2017 and the
government says the knock-on effects could cut 1 percent from
economic growth this year.
A wave of crisis-related jokes have sprung up on social
media and the stand-up comedy circuit, exemplifying South
Africans' ability to use humour to cope with adversity.
"Eskom is the only business that pleads with you not to use
their product," one comedian observed. Social media users have
latched onto handles like #eishkom. 'Eish' is a widely used
exclamation of resigned indignation in South Africa.
"What did South Africa use before candles? Electricity,"
goes another joke.
The power crisis has also been called the "50 shades of
darkness", in reference to the erotic Hollywood movie "50 Shades
of Grey", as some people joke that having the lights off sparks
romance.
"Wonder how many babies will there be next year?" was one
comment on a Facebook page set up to share jokes about
electricity shortages.
Some companies are tapping into the public's ability to see
the funny side with light-hearted promotions.
"Blackouts? We'll introduce you to switched on candidates,"
reads a billboard mounted by one recruitment agency.
Restaurant chain Nando's has been poking fun at blackouts
since the last crisis in 2008.
"When the lights go out, you can still enjoy a saucy night
in," was one tagline used beneath a billboard image of the
chicken chain's spicy marinade.
Insurer Santam's television commercial features foreigners
telling their bemused friends about the experiences they had on
holiday in South Africa, including 'load shedding', the term
used by Eskom for power cuts.
"Sometimes they just switch the power off. They even have a
name for it: 'load shedding'," a series of travellers explain to
seemingly shocked friends. An amused American woman responds
with a joke about weight loss: "I could shed a little load."
