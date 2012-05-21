JOHANNESBURG May 21 South African power utility
Eskom said on Monday that available spare supply on
its electricity network had fallen to less than 2 percent of
total capacity as temperatures fell with the onset of the
southern hemisphere winter.
In a bi-weekly status update, Eskom said it had 34,945 MW of
capacity for the Monday evening peak hours, when people return
home and turn on stoves and heaters, against forecast demand of
34,248 MW, leaving a buffer of just under 700 MW.
The available capacity includes gas-fired emergency
reserves.
At one point in January the difference between peak demand
and available capacity was a tiny 460 MW, mainly due to
maintenance and unplanned outages, bringing Eskom closer to
economically damaging rolling blackouts experienced in 2008.
Eskom is walking a tightrope to keep power flowing to
factories, mines and smelters that had to shut down for days
four years ago, costing the economy billions of dollars in lost
output and causing a spike in the price of metals such as gold
and platinum, of which South Africa is a major producer.
The South African winter lasts from June to August. For
every 1 degree Centigrade drop in winter temperatures, demand
rises by 600-700 MW during peak time, Eskom says.
Johannesburg, the economic hub, is forecast to have an
overnight low of 3 degrees Centigrade (37 degrees Fahrenheit) on
Monday, before warming in the rest of the week.
While there were no rolling blackouts planned for now, Eskom
has asked consumers to cut demand to ease strain on the system.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)