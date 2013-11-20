* Eskom says emergency notice to remain in place
* Eskom says system to remain extremely tight
* Big industrial consumers cut consumption
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 South Africa's electricity
supply was stable on Wednesday but the grid in Africa's biggest
economy remained severely constrained, power utility Eskom said
a day after it declared a power emergency for the first time in
five years.
Some of the state-owned utility's ageing generating units
unexpectedly tripped on Tuesday, while others were down for
maintenance, forcing the company to admit it may have to
introduce rolling blackouts as happened in 2008.
"We are constantly reviewing the situation and will lift the
emergency notice once the situation improves," the utility said
in a statement.
The power situation is impacting industry and the Energy
Intensive User Group of Southern Africa (EIUG), which represents
32 mining and manufacturing companies, said its members had
reduced power usage as requested.
"The question to Eskom is how long is this going to last and
to what extent would other consumers equally share the burden?"
said EIUG Chairman Mike Rossouw. Eskom had urged key industrial
customers to cut consumption by 10 percent.
Mining group BHP , Eskom's biggest customer,
had cut power to its aluminium smelters in line with an
agreement to stabilise the national grid at times of stress. It
receives no compensation for the disruption.
Bullion producer Gold Fields said it halted
hoisting for several hours at its South Deep operation.
ROLLING BLACKOUTS
Eskom spokesman Andrew Etzinger said some of the generation
units under scheduled maintenance should return to service on
Wednesday, which should ease pressure on the grid.
The group said power supply would remain "extremely tight"
for at least a week as it tries to bring tripped units and those
under maintenance back online.
It also published provisional schedules for "load-shedding",
as rolling blackouts are known, hitting a raw nerve with South
Africans who had to endure weeks of disruption in a 2008 power
crunch.
"You can't run a business without power. In 2008, I had to
go out and buy a generator which cost me $30,000, but you can't
actually run your business on that," said John Kullman, who runs
an events and exhibitions firm.
More blackouts could also hurt the ruling African National
Congress in a next year's election if voters believe it has
underinvested in essential infrastructure since the end of
apartheid.
The 2008 power crunch, blamed on Eskom's creaking chain of
power plants, forced the closure of mines, factories and
smelters for days, costing the economy billions of dollars in
lost output.
Eskom, which provides 95 percent of South Africa's
electricity, is now racing to bring long-overdue power plants
online.
Medupi, one of Eskom's new coal-fired plants, is expected to
deliver its first power in the second half of next year after a
delay of at least six months caused by labour unrest and what
Eskom has called the underperformance of contractors.
Another plant, Kusile, is expected to come onto the grid in
December 2014.