JOHANNESBURG, April 14 South African power utility Eskom will cut 2,000 megawatt of electricity from the strained national power grid on Tuesday from 0400 GMT to 2000 GMT, it said in statement.

Africa's most advanced economy is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and South Africans are subjected to frequent controlled power cuts which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Anand Basu)