By Wendell Roelf

CAPE TOWN, April 22 South Africa's Eskom, which is battling to keep the lights on in Africa's most advanced economy, said on Wednesday it was not near bankruptcy and would cooperate with ratings agencies to avoid downgrades.

The state-owned utility faces a serious liquidity crunch and has had to implement frequent power cuts to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed.

Eskom, which imposed power cuts for a 10th day running on Wednesday, has an estimated funding gap to 2018 of 200 billion rand ($16 billion). The firm expects to receive 23 billion rand from the government this year.

"From a cash position, Eskom has got a substantial amount of facilities that have been negotiated but not drawn down," the new acting chief executive, Brian Molefe, told parliament.

"In addition, the Treasury has made a commitment to give Eskom about 23 billion (rand) which I believe will be given in two tranches during this financial year," said Molefe, who was appointed to his role on Friday.

"We do not think that Eskom is about to be declared bankrupt or insolvent," Molefe said of the struggling utility.

Standard & Poor's in March cut its credit ratings for the cash-strapped Eskom to junk following the suspension of the utility's CEO and three other senior executives while an investigation on the firm was being conducted.

"We will be engaging with rating agencies to find out what it is they would like to see for Eskom to be re-rated investment grade, and we will do everything that they say we should do to bring it back," Molefe said.

Molefe, who stepped down as CEO of state transport firm Transnet to head Eskom, said he did not expect to keep the job permanently, with suspended Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona challenging his suspension in court.

"I do not have any expectations that I should stay permanently, but we will await the outcome of the investigation," Molefe told reporters at a news conference.

Eskom said two major coal-fired power plants under construction, Medupi and Kusile, would be delayed further by two and one year respectively.

The utility, which has an installed generating capacity of 42,000 MW, said it needs to switch off up to 5,000 MW to carry out maintenance in order to avoid further power outages. Eskom suffered its worst power shortage in years last week when it lost a quarter of its supply.

($1 = 12.2330 rand) (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)