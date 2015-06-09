DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South African power utility Eskom will cut 1,000 megawatts from the electricity grid in rolling blackouts on Tuesday, it said on Tuesday.
The power cuts, which are imposed to prevent the grid from collapsing, will start at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.