JOHANNESBURG May 10 French group Engie
has signed a 20-year power purchase deal with South
Africa's state-owned utility Eskom to connect 100 megawatts (MW)
of solar power onto the national grid in 2018 from its Kathu
Solar plant.
Eskom, which provides virtually all of South
Africa's power, is facing a funding crunch as it races to bring
new power plants online.
With year-round sunshine and thousands of miles of windswept
coast in South Africa, investors are warming to the renewable
energy potential, with 66 projects completed or underway since
the government launched a first bid round four years ago.
Construction of the Kathu Solar Park, situated in the
Northern Cape Province, is expected to begin shortly, Engie said
in a statement.
Other investors include South Africa's Investec Bank
, state pension fund Public Investment Corporation,
SIOC Community Development Trust and Lereko Metier.
The project is funded by a mix of debt and equity. The debt
is funded from a club of South African banks, namely Rand
Merchant Bank, Nedbank Capital, ABSA Capital
, Investec and the Development Bank of South Africa.
Engie owns and operates two thermal power peaking plants,
the 670 MW Avon plant, which is under construction, and the 335
MW Dedisa plant that is already in operation.
