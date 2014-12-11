* South Africa suffering worst power cuts since 2008
* Shortages hurting economy, stalling investment
* To announce renewable projects for 1,000 MW capacity
* Private sector coal plant deal due January 2015
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Dec 11 South Africa will increase
diesel and gas imports and sign a private sector coal-fired
power plant deal as it seeks to halt chronic electricity
shortages, the cabinet said on Thursday.
The rand fell to its weakest level against the dollar
in six years this week as a current account deficit and power
shortages underlined South Africa's weak economic growth
prospects, raising fears of credit downgrades.
A private sector-led coal-fired power plant programme will
be launched by January 2015, which should add 2,500 megawatts of
generation capacity, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe told
reporters.
The government also will announce on Monday details of 17
renewable energy projects, aiming at supplying an additional
1,000 MW, industry sources said.
Furthermore, Radebe said it would increase gas and diesel
imports to supply under-fuelled power plants, which could add
another 500 MW to 2,500 MW.
South Africa this month has suffered its worst power
shortages since 2008 due to creaking infrastructure, power plant
failures and emergency maintenance.
State utility Eskom warned that if it did not
continue to implement rolling blackouts, the entire grid could
collapse as it lost up to a third of its 42,000 MW capacity.
"The cabinet remains concerned over the disruptive effect
the recent power outages are having on the daily lives of South
Africans and its impact on households and businesses across the
country," Radebe said.
The gas imports are expected to come mostly through an
existing pipeline from neighbouring Mozambique, although a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal also has been discussed.
"We are facing a massive crisis to the South African economy
that is costing us 100s of billions (rand) in lost production,"
said Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
"Clearly, what we have done up to now is not working, and I
don't know if we are doing enough to turn the ship around."
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will oversee the planned
turnaround at Eskom and similar programmes for struggling
state-owned South African Airways and the strike-hit Post
Office.
Eskom, which supplies almost all the country's electricity,
says it will have a funding shortfall of 225 billion rand ($19.6
billion) over the next four years.
Government said in October it would inject 20 billion rand
($1.8 billion) into Eskom and it could also convert its existing
60 billion rand subordinated loan to state-owned equity.
But the sum is due to come from the sale of "non-strategic
assets", privatisation that is sure to come under attack from
President Jacob Zuma's far-left opponents and powerful trade
unions.
