* Power supply eases as big users scale back consumption
* Power plant maintenance, additional supply also help
* Eskom says power prices increases "foregone conclusion"
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 South Africa's power
company Eskom has kept the lights on for the longest period this
year, partly because power demand is declining as the economy
weakens, industry players said.
Eskom, which supplies 90 percent of
electricity to Africa's most advanced economy, has only cut
power for 2 hours and 20 minutes in the past 95 days, thanks
also to better maintenance of its ageing plants and supply from
the first phase of the new Medupi coal-fired plant.
From November 2014, South Africa suffered almost daily
blackouts as Eskom struggled to meet demand, one of the major
reasons the economy contracted in the second quarter.
But a warmer than usual winter, which ended in August, has
helped to stem power shortages and the utility company has
forecast steady supply until April 2016.
However, energy experts and Eskom officials say a key reason
behind the sustained power supply is a drop in demand.
Statistics South Africa said this month that electricity
consumption fell 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier,
without giving a breakdown.
In October, the government cut its economic growth forecast
for 2015 to 1.5 percent from its projected 2.0 percent in
February.
"The saving grace for Eskom - not this economy - is that
since 2008 this economy has been in solid decline, it has never
fully recovered. The depressed economy is helping Eskom reduce
power cuts," said a senior Eskom insider, who did not want to be
named.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said having more generating
units running had largely helped it meet demand, and "obviously,
the slow down in the economy is a contributing factor."
The Energy Intensive User Group of Southern Africa (EIUG),
which represents big South African companies, including miners
and the country's top power consumer ArcelorMittal South Africa
, said its customers were feeling the pinch from higher
electricity prices.
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal has scaled back output sharply as
its peers around the world grapple with a global supply glut
that has sent producers' shares tumbling.
Some firms were also generating their own power, EIUG said.
As demand drops, however, Eskom has to raise its tariffs to
make up for any loss of revenue, EIUG's spokesman Shaun Nel
said. Power has risen to about 30 percent of its members'
operating costs from 8 percent, he said.
"You will have this negative spiral, where increases in
electricity prices are reducing demand, which has the further
effect of increasing electricity prices," Nel said.
Eskom has asked the energy regulator to let it to recover
$1.6 billion in costs incurred from running expensive diesel
plants, which may mean further increases in tariffs.
"It is a foregone conclusion that prices will have to
increase, because they were so low for so long," Phasiwe said.
($1 = 14.3345 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and David Clarke)