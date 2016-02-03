(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 South African power utility
Eskom does not expect to implement electricity cuts until at
least August, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a relief
for an economy on a tentative growth trajectory.
Eskom, which provides virtually all of South Africa's
electricity, is scrambling to keep the power on in millions of
homes and businesses.
In the first half of last year, the utility was forced to
impose almost daily power cuts that hurt economic growth but has
managed to both carry out maintenance at its aging coal-fired
power plants and keep the lights on for nearly six months.
"Eskom has stabilised and we don't anticipate load shedding
for the rest of summer and winter," Brian Molefe told a news
conference. The southern hemisphere summer ends in March while
its winter ends in August.
The utility had said in November that it does not expect to
implement electricity blackouts until April 2016.
Power shortages were cited as among key constraints to
Africa's most industrialised economy, which the World Bank
expects to grow by less than a percent in 2015.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth
Pitchford)