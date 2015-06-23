BRIEF-Environmental Waste International Inc says settled lawsuit brought in July 2013 by former CEO, Stephen Simms
March 22 Environmental Waste International Inc :
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African gold producer Sibanye Gold warned on Tuesday Eskom's proposed electricity price increase could lead to mine closures and job losses, a senior official said.
"The unsustainable electricity price increases will lead to diminished operating performance, early closure of mines, job losses and reduced capital investment," said Peter Turner, a Senior Vice President of Sibanye Gold at a public hearing to consider Eskom's latest application to hike tariffs. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
* CEO Matthew Farrell's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mVv2cG Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account once used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.