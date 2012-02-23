JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 Statistics South Africa said on Thursday producer inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 8.9 percent year-on-year in January from 9.8 percent in December.

Month-on-month inflation was at 0.3 percent in January from 0.0 percent previously.

The market was expecting PPI to be at 9.5 percent year-on-year and 0.8 percent on a monthly basis.

Pct changes: year/year month/month

Jan Dec Jan Dec Domestic output 8.9 9.8 0.3 0.0 Exported commods 8.7 10.5 -0.6 -0.3 Imported commods 15.5 16.4 0.7 1.4 *All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)