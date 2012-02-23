UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 Statistics South Africa said on Thursday producer inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 8.9 percent year-on-year in January from 9.8 percent in December.
Month-on-month inflation was at 0.3 percent in January from 0.0 percent previously.
The market was expecting PPI to be at 9.5 percent year-on-year and 0.8 percent on a monthly basis.
Pct changes: year/year month/month
Jan Dec Jan Dec Domestic output 8.9 9.8 0.3 0.0 Exported commods 8.7 10.5 -0.6 -0.3 Imported commods 15.5 16.4 0.7 1.4 *All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.