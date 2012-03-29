JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's producer inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 8.3 percent year-on-year in February from 8.9 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Month-on-month inflation was at 0.9 percent in February from 0.3 percent previously.

Economists polled by Reuters expecting PPI to slow to 8.0 percent year-on-year while quickening to 0.7 percent on a monthly basis. Pct changes: year/year month/month

Feb Jan Feb Jan Domestic output 8.3 8.9 0.9 0.3 Exported commods 5.9 8.7 -0.3 -0.6 Imported commods 13.0 15.5 -0.3 0.7 *All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)