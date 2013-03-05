UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRETORIA, March 5 South Africa's new headline producer inflation was at 5.8 percent year-on-year in January compared with a recalculated 6.3 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday. The January 2013 release is the first to feature five industry-specific producer price indices, with final manufactured goods representing the headline number. The other four indices are agriculture, forestry and fishing; mining and quarrying; electricity and water; and intermediate manufactured goods. Jan 2013 y/y m/m **Final manufactured goods 5.8 0.5 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 3.0 -1.4 Mining and quarrying 7.2 2.5 Electricity and water 12.3 1.1 Intermediate manufactured goods 5.8 1.4 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa and David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources