JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 Statistics South
Africa said on Thursday producer inflation, which represents
domestic output, slowed to 9.8 percent year-on-year in December
from 10.1 percent in November.
Month-on-month inflation was at 0.0 percent in December from
0.2 percent previously.
The market was expecting PPI to be at 10.1 percent
year-on-year and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.
For 2011, PPI for domestic output averaged 8.4 percent.
Pct changes: year/year month/month
Dec Nov Dec Nov
Domestic output 9.8 10.1 0.0 0.2
Exported commods 10.5 11.2 -0.3 1.0
Imported commods 16.4 15.9 1.4 4.3
*All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign
