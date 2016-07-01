* Station says not censoring the news
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Protesters called on South
Africa's state broadcaster on Friday to reverse a decision not
to show footage of violent anti-government protests, but the
station denied their claims it was censoring the news in the
run-up to local elections.
More than a hundred people stood outside the South African
Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) offices in Johannesburg and
Cape Town, some wearing black tape across their mouths in the
protest dubbed #BlackFriday on Twitter.
Others waved placards reading "censorship is as violent as
protests" and "show real news".
The SABC announced in May that it would not show footage of
people burning public property in its news bulletins, saying
this would encourage others to carry out similar violence.
That prompted accusations that it is seeking to protect the
ruling African National Congress (ANC) ahead of what is likely
to be a stern electoral test on Aug. 3. Outbursts of collective
violence over the lack of social services such as water or roads
have become a common feature in South Africa.
Friday's protest was prompted by the suspension this week of
three journalists for questioning the new editorial policy.
Three others are due to face an internal disciplinary panel,
while acting CEO Jimi Mathews, himself a journalist, resigned on
Monday citing a "corrosive atmosphere". "What is happening at
the SABC is wrong and I can no longer be a part of it," said
Mathews in a letter posted on his Twitter feed.
Funded by taxpayers, the SABC has the widest reach of any
South African broadcaster.
"The public broadcaster is critical to democracy ... there
is a direct link between the quality of our SABC and the quality
of our democracy," political analyst Eusebius McKaiser told
reporters at the Johannesburg protest on Thursday.
SABC Kaizer Kganyago said the station was not engaged in
censorship.
"We're basically just saying we are not going to show
footage of people who are destroying property, but we are still
going to explain everything and tell people what has happened
and if that is censorship then I don't understand," he said.
"That is a ridiculous statement because the ANC doesn't run
the SABC," he said when asked if the editorial policy changes
were meant to favour the ruling party.
