JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's rand touched
a 3-1/2 week low against the dollar on Friday as investor
sentiment soured over the two week long student protests over
tuition fees that have hit universities countrywide.
By 1412 GMT the rand was trading 1.26 percent down
at 13.5740, reversing earlier gains as a stronger dollar also
weighed down the local currency.
"The student protests doesn't reflect well to offshore
investors and the fact that the government is already under
pressure from a fiscal perspective and the situation adds to
pressure going forward," said Ricardo Da Camara, market analyst
at ETM Analytics.
