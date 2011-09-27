JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 A South African newsreader was fired on Tuesday after launching an expletive-laden, late-night rant that embarrassed one of the country's leading radio stations.

Listeners tuning in to the 1 a.m. news on Talk Radio 702 heard Mark Esterhuysen clear his throat and then embark on a string of obscenities to condemn "racism", "fascism", "capitalism" and "wage slavery", while also promoting his own personal blog, Facebook site and Twitter feed.

Esterhuysen, a newcomer to the station's late-night roster, was cut off after about 40 seconds, when the channel's controllers switched the broadcast to music.

"Eyewitness News and Talk Radio 702 apologise to our listeners," the station said in a later statement. "Mark's contract with EWN has been terminated."

Esterhuysen was unapologetic: "No regrets about my bulletin. Don't believe what the capitalists and racists say," he wrote on a Twitter page where he calls himself a "defender of anarchy". (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)