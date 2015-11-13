(Corrects Nov. 12 story to clarify that the suit was brought by
unspecified victims)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 Victims of the violence
involving police and striking miners at Lonmin's
Marikana mine in 2012 have issued a court summons for Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the presidency said on Thursday.
The vortex of violence around the Marikana mine during a
wildcat strike in August, 2012, culminated in the police
shooting 34 striking miners dead.
The total death toll from the violence was 44 with 10 people
killed in clashes leading up to the shooting, including two
police officers.
Ramaphosa was a director and shareholder at Lonmin at the
time of the shootings and was involved in email exchanges with
authorities in the days leading up to the shooting. He has
denied accusations he pressed for a police crackdown.
"A Summons has indeed been served on lawyers of Deputy
President Ramaphosa arising from the Marikana tragedy. Ramaphosa
has instructed his lawyers to defend the action," a statement
from the presidency said.
Victims of the shooting include relatives of those killed,
those wounded and others who were arrested. The groups are
represented by different groups of lawyers. It was not
immediately clear which lawyers filed the summons.
Families of some of the South African miners killed filed a
separate civil suit against the minister of police in August.
A long-awaited investigation into the killings, released in
June by President Jacob Zuma, found Ramaphosa was not
responsible for the shootings. The report largely blamed Lonmin,
the police and unions for the "tragedy".
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Additional reporting by Zandi
Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and Tom Heneghan)