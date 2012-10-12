JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 South Africa's rand extended earlier gains to a fresh one-week high against the dollar on Friday after news that employers and unions had reached an agreement to end a three-week long truckers' strike.

The rand firmed to 8.5920, its strongest level since last week Friday, gaining from 8.6305 before the news of the agreement. It closed at 8.66 in Thursday's New York session.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)