By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG May 16 The rand slumped to a new
four-year low against the dollar on Thursday as news of fresh
strikes in the platinum mining sector triggered a sell-off of
South African assets.
A union official said miners at Anglo American Platinum
would stop work from Thursday evening over proposed job
cuts. The news came hours after miners ended a two-day stoppage
at rival platinum producer Lonmin .
Government bond yields rose sharply as bonds reversed recent
gains spurred by investors pricing in heightened chances of
interest rate cuts this year.
The local currency hit a session low of 9.3845 to
the dollar, down 1.3 percent from Wednesday's close and its
weakest level since April 2009.
It breached key technical support at 9.38, but later
recovered some losses to trade 0.75 percent weaker at 9.3325 per
dollar by 1440 GMT. It was still the worst-performer among 20
emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters. Against the euro,
the rand fell 1.3 percent to 12.0211.
"It's just a continuation of the strikes. Not good news on
the labour front again I'm afraid," said Jim Bryson, a trader at
Rand Merchant Bank.
Market strategists said an onslaught of negative domestic
headlines could easily push the rand to lows last seen in
February 2009, when the currency was caught in the maelstrom of
the global financial crisis.
"The trend has been clearly (weaker) for a while now and I'm
looking for the next target at 9.5275 although this level might
give some resistance," said Kamran Sheikh, a technical analyst
at Informa Global Markets.
"We also have to take into consideration that we've had five
or six consecutive daily declines so there might be a little bit
of consolidation, but in a week or two the rand might go above
that 9.50 mark."
The sharp fall in the currency is likely to fuel imported
inflation, posing a quandary for the Reserve Bank which is
facing increasing calls to cut interest rates and buoy
stuttering growth in Africa's biggest economy.
The central bank, which has kept interest rates at their
lowest in four decades since July last year, holds its third
policy meeting of the year next week.
"We are heading into strike season which will prompt massive
uncertainty and will not aid the rand in moving to levels that
will help the South African Reserve Bank in making a decision to
cut," Tradition Analytics said in a note.
The debt market appears to have scaled back expectations for
a cut, with yields pulling away from historical lows touched at
the start of the month.
The yield on the benchmark 2026 paper was up 6
basis points at 6.875 percent, while the yield on paper due in
2015 added 2 basis points to 5.08 percent.