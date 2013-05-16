By Stella Mapenzauswa

JOHANNESBURG May 16 The rand slumped to a new four-year low against the dollar on Thursday as news of fresh strikes in the platinum mining sector triggered a sell-off of South African assets.

A union official said miners at Anglo American Platinum would stop work from Thursday evening over proposed job cuts. The news came hours after miners ended a two-day stoppage at rival platinum producer Lonmin .

Government bond yields rose sharply as bonds reversed recent gains spurred by investors pricing in heightened chances of interest rate cuts this year.

The local currency hit a session low of 9.3845 to the dollar, down 1.3 percent from Wednesday's close and its weakest level since April 2009.

It breached key technical support at 9.38, but later recovered some losses to trade 0.75 percent weaker at 9.3325 per dollar by 1440 GMT. It was still the worst-performer among 20 emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters. Against the euro, the rand fell 1.3 percent to 12.0211.

"It's just a continuation of the strikes. Not good news on the labour front again I'm afraid," said Jim Bryson, a trader at Rand Merchant Bank.

Market strategists said an onslaught of negative domestic headlines could easily push the rand to lows last seen in February 2009, when the currency was caught in the maelstrom of the global financial crisis.

"The trend has been clearly (weaker) for a while now and I'm looking for the next target at 9.5275 although this level might give some resistance," said Kamran Sheikh, a technical analyst at Informa Global Markets.

"We also have to take into consideration that we've had five or six consecutive daily declines so there might be a little bit of consolidation, but in a week or two the rand might go above that 9.50 mark."

The sharp fall in the currency is likely to fuel imported inflation, posing a quandary for the Reserve Bank which is facing increasing calls to cut interest rates and buoy stuttering growth in Africa's biggest economy.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates at their lowest in four decades since July last year, holds its third policy meeting of the year next week.

"We are heading into strike season which will prompt massive uncertainty and will not aid the rand in moving to levels that will help the South African Reserve Bank in making a decision to cut," Tradition Analytics said in a note.

The debt market appears to have scaled back expectations for a cut, with yields pulling away from historical lows touched at the start of the month.

The yield on the benchmark 2026 paper was up 6 basis points at 6.875 percent, while the yield on paper due in 2015 added 2 basis points to 5.08 percent.