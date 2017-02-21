CAPE TOWN Feb 21 South Africa's competition watchdog has granted Barclays Africa conditional immunity from prosecution in return for its continuing cooperation in the rand currency rigging probe, the head of Competition Commission said on Tuesday.

"We have a conditional agreement with them on immunity but this is subject to confirmation depending on the extent of their cooperation," Tembinkosi Bonakele told a committee meeting of parliament on Tuesday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)