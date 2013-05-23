JOHANNESBURG May 23 South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.0 percent and Governor Gill Marcus said the market should not price in a rate cut.

The rand gained 0.40 percent at 9.54 against the dollar from 9.5815/dlr just before the central bank unveiled the decision. (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Ed Stoddard)