After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
JOHANNESBURG May 23 South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.0 percent and Governor Gill Marcus said the market should not price in a rate cut.
The rand gained 0.40 percent at 9.54 against the dollar from 9.5815/dlr just before the central bank unveiled the decision. (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.