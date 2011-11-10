UPDATE 1-New Zealand to canvass debt/income limits as house prices rocket - finmin
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of
imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a
red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on
Wednesday.
The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get
permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat
the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest
rate environment - while simultaneously attempting to meet a
min