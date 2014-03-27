PRETORIA, March 27 South Africa's Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.5 percent as expected on Thursday, saying the economic growth outlook remained subdued although risks to inflation were on the upside.

The decision follows a surprise 50 basis point increase at the first policy meeting of the year in January after other emerging markets had increased rates sharply to try and defend their weakening currencies. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Joe Brock; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by David Dolan)