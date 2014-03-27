UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRETORIA, March 27 South Africa's Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.5 percent as expected on Thursday, saying the economic growth outlook remained subdued although risks to inflation were on the upside.
The decision follows a surprise 50 basis point increase at the first policy meeting of the year in January after other emerging markets had increased rates sharply to try and defend their weakening currencies. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Joe Brock; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources