(Adds details)
By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 South Africa's central
bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday but cautioned
about the impact of strikes on economic growth and inflation as
the economy comes out of its annual wage negotiating season.
"While the outlook for the domestic economic growth
environment remains unchanged, it has been overshadowed by
protracted work stoppages," Governor Gill Marcus said in her
fifth monetary policy statement of the year.
July, August and September tend to be volatile months in
South Africa's labour market as workers push for higher wages in
what has become known locally as "strike season".
However, apart from a stoppage by car parts workers, this
year's strikes have been relatively short-lived and
violence-free. More than 50 people died in last year's mining
sector clashes, including 34 shot dead by the police.
This year miners in the gold industry went back to work
after a three-day stoppage, although their 8 percent wage
settlements are likely to cost bullion producers an extra $150
million over the next 12 months.
Car parts workers are still on strike, shutting down some
factories in a sector that accounts for 6 percent of output in
Africa's largest economy and 12 percent of exports.
The central bank forecast economic growth of 2 percent this
year, unchanged from the previous meeting, compared with 2.5
percent in 2012 - still too low to generate enough jobs to bring
down the unemployment rate of 25.6 percent or to reduce
widespread underemployment.
It also kept its inflation forecast unchanged at an average
of 5.9 percent in 2013, but nudged its predictions up slightly
for 2014 and 2015.
Marcus said the above-inflation wage agreements reached in
some sectors, including gold mining, would contribute to the
upside risk to the CPI outlook.
Consumer prices broke through the central bank's 3-6 percent
target for the second month in August, but the bank said that
was likely to be the peak.
The MPC also cautioned against inflationary risks from
higher oil and food prices and a weak rand exchange rate.
Although bolstered by the Federal Reserve's surprise
decision on Wednesday to maintain its bond-buying programme, the
rand is still down 15 percent against the dollar this year,
causing the bank to worry about imported inflation.
The bank's assumptions were made before the Fed decision to
stay put on its monetary stimulus, but the reprieve enjoyed by
emerging markets is expected to be temporary.
All 25 economists surveyed by Reuters last week had expected
the South African central bank to keep its rates on hold. No
move is expected before the second quarter of next year.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Editing by Ed Cropley/Ruth Pitchcford)