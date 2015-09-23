PRETORIA, Sept 23 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest decision on interest rates.

INFLATION

"The combination of sharply slowing growth and rising inflation compounds the dilemma facing monetary policy.

"The inflation forecast of the Bank has changed marginally, with a near term improvement and a slight medium term deterioration. Inflation is now expected to average 4.7 percent in 2015, from 5.0 percent previously, and then to breach the upper end of the target range in the first quarter of 2016, with a peak of 6.7 percent (previously 6.9 percent). Inflation is then expected to be around the top end of the target range with a further temporary breach of 6.2 per cent in the final quarter.

"The rand exchange rate remains an upside risk to the inflation outlook."

"The Monetary Policy Committee is concerned that the longer-term inflation trajectory remains uncomfortably close to the upper end of the target range, and given the upside risks to inflation, the probability of a more extended breach than currently forecast is relatively high."

"There are a number of upside risks to the inflation outlook, the primary one being the exchange rate which has already depreciated significantly against the advanced economy currencies in response to global developments, and is still likely to react further to the commencement of US monetary policy tightening."

GROWTH

"The Bank's forecast for growth has been revised down by half a percentage point in each year of the forecast period, to 1.5 percent in 2015, and to 1.6 percent and 2.1 percent in the subsequent two years. The Bank's estimate of potential output for 2015 has also been revised down to 1.8 percent."

"The domestic economic outlook has deteriorated following the surprise contraction in the second quarter of the year.

"The risks to the growth outlook are now seen to be more or less balanced. This weak outlook is consistent with the Bank's leading indicator of economic activity and which has exhibited a more pronounced downward trend in recent months.

"The growth disappointment was particularly evident in goods-producing sectors of the economy, with contractions in agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Growth in the services sectors also moderated. The agricultural sector remains constrained by continuing drought and although mining output increased in July prospects are being negatively affected by weak commodity prices, lower global demand and the risk of industrial action in parts of the sector."

RAND

"A key uncertainty for the MPC is the extent to which the U.S. policy normalisation is already priced into the currency. The fact that the rand appreciated in response to the Fed decision suggests that some depreciation is likely when U.S. rates are increased. However, the extent is uncertain, with the possibility of a temporary overshoot in a highly volatile environment."

"Are we concerned about the level of the rand, no. Are we concerned about the rapid movement in the currency, yes. If the currency is responding to economic fundamentals no amount of central bank intervention, no matter how much reserves it has, would it be able to stand that correction."

DECISION

"The MPC has to achieve a fine balance between realising its core mandate and not undermining short term growth unduly. The MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged for now at 6 percent per annum."

