PRETORIA, Sept 23 Below are comments from South
African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest
decision on interest rates.
INFLATION
"The combination of sharply slowing growth and rising
inflation compounds the dilemma facing monetary policy.
"The inflation forecast of the Bank has changed marginally,
with a near term improvement and a slight medium term
deterioration. Inflation is now expected to average 4.7 percent
in 2015, from 5.0 percent previously, and then to breach the
upper end of the target range in the first quarter of 2016, with
a peak of 6.7 percent (previously 6.9 percent). Inflation is
then expected to be around the top end of the target range with
a further temporary breach of 6.2 per cent in the final quarter.
"The rand exchange rate remains an upside risk to the
inflation outlook."
"The Monetary Policy Committee is concerned that the
longer-term inflation trajectory remains uncomfortably close to
the upper end of the target range, and given the upside risks to
inflation, the probability of a more extended breach
than currently forecast is relatively high."
"There are a number of upside risks to the inflation
outlook, the primary one being the exchange rate which has
already depreciated significantly against the advanced
economy currencies in response to global developments, and is
still likely to react further to the commencement of US monetary
policy tightening."
GROWTH
"The Bank's forecast for growth has been revised down by
half a percentage point in each year of the forecast period, to
1.5 percent in 2015, and to 1.6 percent and 2.1 percent in the
subsequent two years. The Bank's estimate of potential output
for 2015 has also been revised down to 1.8 percent."
"The domestic economic outlook has deteriorated following
the surprise contraction in the second quarter of the year.
"The risks to the growth outlook are now seen to be more or
less balanced. This weak outlook is consistent with the Bank's
leading indicator of economic activity and which has exhibited a
more pronounced downward trend in recent months.
"The growth disappointment was particularly evident in
goods-producing sectors of the economy, with contractions in
agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Growth in the services
sectors also moderated. The agricultural sector remains
constrained by continuing drought and although mining output
increased in July prospects are being negatively affected by
weak commodity prices, lower global demand and the risk of
industrial action in parts of the sector."
RAND
"A key uncertainty for the MPC is the extent to which the
U.S. policy normalisation is already priced into the currency.
The fact that the rand appreciated in response to the Fed
decision suggests that some depreciation is likely when U.S.
rates are increased. However, the extent is uncertain, with the
possibility of a temporary overshoot in a highly volatile
environment."
"Are we concerned about the level of the rand, no. Are we
concerned about the rapid movement in the currency, yes.
If the currency is responding to economic fundamentals no amount
of central bank intervention, no matter how much reserves it
has, would it be able to stand that correction."
DECISION
"The MPC has to achieve a fine balance between
realising its core mandate and not undermining short term growth
unduly. The MPC has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase
rate unchanged for now at 6 percent per annum."
