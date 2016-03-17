JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at his latest decision on interest rates.

South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.0 percent on Thursday as it tries to tame rising inflation despite slow growth.

INFLATION

Although longer term inflation outlook has improved somewhat inflation still expected to remain outside target for an extended period.

The forecast period has been extended to the end of 2018, and the forecast average for that year is 5.5 percent.

Inflation is now expected to average 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The MPC is cognisant that demand pressures on inflation remain subdued.

Food price pressures, driven by the drought and the depreciated exchange rate, have intensified by more than previously forecast and remain a significant upside risk to inflation.

GROWTH

International economic outlook remains challenging following a marked decline in global growth in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The outlook for many emerging market economies remains weak, with continuing recessions in Brazil and Russia.

The growth challenges facing the economy are compounded by the deteriorating outlook for global growth. The committee assesses the risk to the growth outlook to be on the downside.

The uncertain prospects for China remain a source of intense speculation and uncertainty for the rest of the global economy.

RAND

The rand exchange rate recovered somewhat from lows experienced December and January, but remains highly volatile and vulnerable to domestic and external developments.

Offsetting factors include the weak domestic growth outcome and higher inflation outlook; the increased risk of a sovereign ratings downgrade; and domestic political developments which have had a significant impact on the rand in the past few days in particular.

The exchange rate was also negatively impacted by the wider-than-expected current account deficit, and its slow pace of adjustment to a depreciated exchange rate.

DROUGHT

A more protracted drought, combined with a weaker exchange rate and restocking of herds, may keep food price inflation elevated for a longer period than currently forecast.

DECISION

Given the upside risks to the inflation forecast and the protracted period of the expected breach, the MPC decided that further tightening was required to complement the previous moves.

Accordingly, the MPC decided to increase the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 7,00 per cent per annum, effective from 18 March 2016. (Compiled by Johannesburg newsroom; Editing by James Macharia)