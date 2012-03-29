JOHANNESBURG, March 29 Below are comments from
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus on the latest
decision on interest rates.
INFLATION
"The main upside risk to inflation is seen to emanate from
global oil prices, and while food price inflation is expected to
moderate in the short run, the longer term risks remain.
"While the main pressures on inflation are of a cost push
nature, there is some evidence that these pressures may be
becoming more broad-based.
"Although at this stage the committee assesses the risks to
the inflation outlook to be fairly evenly balanced, greater
vigilance will be required going forward.
"The forecast for core inflation as measured by headline
inflation excluding food, electricity and petrol, continues to
show an upward trend, reflecting possibly more base inflation
pressures as well as base effects. This measure is expected to
peak at an average of 5.4 percent in the final quarter of 2012,
which is marginally lower than in the previous forecast.
"In light of this and the expected medium-term inflation
trajectory, the committee is of the view that at this stage the
current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support the
real economy while at the same time maintaining its commitment
to achieve the inflation target over the medium term.
"There is an upward trajectory and we will watch that
closely. It does indicate it is much more broad based. We don't
feel it is running away"
DOMESTIC ECONOMY
"We maintain our commitment to support the economy, which we
think we are doing and I want to re-emphasise that the question
of holding rates steady is not a default position. It's an
active decision. You have three decisions - raise, hold or
lower. And we exercised a decision about holding.
"There has been some moderation in domestic grain price
increases, following sharp increases in maize prices in the
second half of 2011. We therefore could see a further moderation
in food price inflation in the coming months, but the longer
term outlook is uncertain.
"We maintain our commitment to supporting the economy."
"Domestic economic growth remains constrained, but the
improved performance of the economy in the fourth quarter of
2011, and some positive developments in the global economy
indicate a slightly better outlook than previously expected.
RAND
"The exchange rate is, as always, highly uncertain, but the
risk posed to inflation in recent months has subsided somewhat
given the less volatile, albeit uncertain, global environment."
"The one uncertain factor is what will happen to the
exchange rate. So, the assumption at this point at time is, as
we've said, is for a slightly depreciated (figure), but it
depends on what occurs.
"In the medium to longer term, the reasons for the capital
flows into emerging markets have not gone away, and that will
impact on exchange rates of emerging markets including South
Africa."
GLOBAL ECONOMY
"The immediate threat to the global economy posed by the
European sovereign debt crisis appears to have subsided
somewhat, but significant risks remain.
"Despite the positive indications, the global outlook
remains fragile amid doubts about the strength of the US
recovery, a recession in Europe, the extent of a slowdown in
China and higher international oil prices."
(Reporting by Johannesburg newsroom)