JOHANNESBURG, March 29

INFLATION

"The main upside risk to inflation is seen to emanate from global oil prices, and while food price inflation is expected to moderate in the short run, the longer term risks remain.

"While the main pressures on inflation are of a cost push nature, there is some evidence that these pressures may be becoming more broad-based.

"Although at this stage the committee assesses the risks to the inflation outlook to be fairly evenly balanced, greater vigilance will be required going forward.

"The forecast for core inflation as measured by headline inflation excluding food, electricity and petrol, continues to show an upward trend, reflecting possibly more base inflation pressures as well as base effects. This measure is expected to peak at an average of 5.4 percent in the final quarter of 2012, which is marginally lower than in the previous forecast.

"In light of this and the expected medium-term inflation trajectory, the committee is of the view that at this stage the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support the real economy while at the same time maintaining its commitment to achieve the inflation target over the medium term.

"There is an upward trajectory and we will watch that closely. It does indicate it is much more broad based. We don't feel it is running away"

DOMESTIC ECONOMY

"We maintain our commitment to support the economy, which we think we are doing and I want to re-emphasise that the question of holding rates steady is not a default position. It's an active decision. You have three decisions - raise, hold or lower. And we exercised a decision about holding.

"There has been some moderation in domestic grain price increases, following sharp increases in maize prices in the second half of 2011. We therefore could see a further moderation in food price inflation in the coming months, but the longer term outlook is uncertain.

"We maintain our commitment to supporting the economy."

"Domestic economic growth remains constrained, but the improved performance of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2011, and some positive developments in the global economy indicate a slightly better outlook than previously expected.

RAND

"The exchange rate is, as always, highly uncertain, but the risk posed to inflation in recent months has subsided somewhat given the less volatile, albeit uncertain, global environment."

"The one uncertain factor is what will happen to the exchange rate. So, the assumption at this point at time is, as we've said, is for a slightly depreciated (figure), but it depends on what occurs.

"In the medium to longer term, the reasons for the capital flows into emerging markets have not gone away, and that will impact on exchange rates of emerging markets including South Africa."

GLOBAL ECONOMY

"The immediate threat to the global economy posed by the European sovereign debt crisis appears to have subsided somewhat, but significant risks remain.

"Despite the positive indications, the global outlook remains fragile amid doubts about the strength of the US recovery, a recession in Europe, the extent of a slowdown in China and higher international oil prices."

