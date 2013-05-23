(Adds comments on labour relations)

JOHANNESBURG May 23 Below are comments from South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at her latest decision on the repo rate.

INFLATION

"Inflation is now expected to average 0.1 percentage points lower in 2013 and 2014 at 5.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, and to average 5.0 percent in 2015.

"A temporary breach of the upper end of the target range is still expected in the third quarter of 2013, but at a lower average level of 6.1 percent (6.3 percent previously).

"The slight improvement is due to changed assumptions about international commodity prices, including oil, and lower global inflation.

"Given the current unsettled environment in the economy, the MPC assesses the risks to inflation to be on the upside, while many of the above factors contribute to a downside risk to growth."

GROWTH

"Domestic growth prospects remain fragile amid low consumer confidence, continued output disruptions in the mining sector, electricity supply constraints and a weak global environment.

"The growth forecast of the bank has been revised down from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent for 2013, and from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent in 2014.

"Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.8 percent in 2015. At these growth rates, the negative output gap will widen further before stabilising next year, and begin to close during 2015.

"Given the difficult labour relations environment in the country and the risks to global growth, the downside risk to growth remains, as does the possibility of increased job losses."

WAGES

"The MPC is increasingly concerned about the prospect of (wage) settlements well above inflation and productivity growth and the risk of protracted and disruptive strike action, with negative implications for growth and exports."

"At a time of high and rising unemployment and slowing growth the imperative of an economy-wide commitment to wage and salary restraint at all levels, including executive pay, cannot be over-emphasised."

OUTLOOK

"The MPC is increasingly concerned about the deteriorating outlook for the South African economy. There are a number of critical domestic issues that are contributing to the vulnerability of the economy that need to be urgently addressed.

"These include the financing of the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments, the fractious labour relations environment and the associated risks of protracted work stoppages and excessive wage increases."

LABOUR RELATIONS

"The increasingly fraught labour relations environment and high wage demands by the mining sector in particular are likely to continue to impact adversely on the value of mining exports against a backdrop of falling international commodity prices and concerns about the widening the current account deficit of the balance of payments."

"The subdued pace of employment creation in the private sector has been further undermined by the fractious nature of recent wage negotiations and the announcement of further possible restructuring in the mining sector, which would involve the closure or mothballing of mines or shafts.

"In the third quarter of 2012, 15,000 jobs were shed in the mining sector and there are fears that this trend could continue." (Reporting by Johannesburg Newsroom; Editing by David Dolan)